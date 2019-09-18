Carroll County Times Obituaries
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
44 Frederick Street
Taneytown, MD
View Map
Bernadette Y. Gorman


1926 - 2019
Bernadette Y. Gorman Obituary
Bernadette Yingling Gorman, age 93, of Sykesville and formerly of Taneytown passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Carroll Hospital. Born February 4, 1926, in Washington, DC she was the daughter of the late Matthew Yingling and Louise C. Harrington Yingling. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Gorman who died in 2008. Bernadette had been a homemaker in addition to raising her 6 children. She enjoyed bowling. After her husband's retirement they moved to their farm in Taneytown. Bernadette and her husband became parishioners at St. Joseph Catholic Church there. She had been a resident at Fairhaven Life Care Community for the past 10 years. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law: Robert S. and Katie Gorman of Darnstown, Thomas J. and Diana Gorman of Potomac and John D. Gorman of Virginia; daughters and sons-in-law: Mary Louise and Timothy Sasso of Ellicott City and Patricia Ann Gorman of Westminster; sisters: Joan Virginia Dyson formerly of Olney and Jean C. Gasch of North Carolina. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by son, James D. Gorman. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 6 to 8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. A funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 44 Frederick Street, Taneytown. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Taneytown.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 18, 2019
