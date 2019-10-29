Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
1125 St. Michael's Rd.
Mt. Airy, MD
View Map
1949 - 2019
Bernard F. O'Neill, 70 of Mt. Airy Peacefully departed this life for the next on October 27, 2019, surrounded by his family and loved ones. Bernard was born February 9, 1949 in Baltimore, MD to the late Martin Anthony and Virginia Julia (Bode) O'Neill. Beloved husband of Debra L. O'Neill for 49 years. A graduate of Loyola and Johns Hopkins Universities. He was employed by Verizon before retiring after 29 years. Bernard was a proud Navel Submariner and served on the USS Sand Lance (SSN660) Nuclear Submarine. He was the first of his crew to be awarded the Navy Dolphins Pin. Mr. O'Neill recently earned his 4th Degree Membership with the Knights of Columbus. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who spent his lifetime firmly grounded by family and his faith. He is survived by his loving wife Debra, children Ryan(Stephanie) O'Neill, Erin (Craig) Cummings, Shaun (Kristen) O'Neill, Shannon (Al) Myers, Meghan (Jason)Witte; grandchildren: Riley, Dylan, Delaney, Avery, Alaina, Scott, Brody, Ashlyn, Carter, Kyle, Ainsley and Stella. Also surviving is father-in-law Bill Jent and sisters Virginia, Marie and Gertrude. He is predeceased by daughter Colleen, sons Brian and Brendan, parents Martin and Virginia, brothers Martin, Thomas and Michael. The Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 6 PM to 9 PM at BURIRER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784. A Funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, November 2, 2019 11:30 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1125 St. Michael's Rd. Mt. Airy, MD 21771. Bernard will be joining Colleen, Brian and Brenden as he is laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery, 530 S. High St. Hanover, PA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Diabetes Assoc. PO Box 13067 Alexandria, VA 22312. Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 29, 2019
