Bernard (Bernie) L. Ausherman, 79, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was the husband of Madeline Ausherman. He was predeceased by his father, Maynard Lewis Ausherman Sr., his mother, Mary LaFrance Ganz Ausherman, his first wife, Barbara A. Buckingham Ausherman, and step-daughter, Rene Raper Riddick. Surviving are his children and their spouses, Curtis Ausherman and Denise, Teresa Moore and Ed, Scott Ausherman and Joanie, Hope Rosenberger and John, Jeffery Ausherman and Marcy Walker, step-son Jimmy Ray Raper, Jr. and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are siblings, Elizabeth Irene Ammenheuser, Maynard Lewis Ausherman, Jr., and nephew Earl Edgar Ausherman, 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was a veteran of the US Navy and was a past member of the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Department. He worked for 3M, Westinghouse and Iranian Electronic Industries (IEI). At IEI, he was a Radar Intelligence Field Specialist stationed in Shiraz, Iran. His career with IEI required him to travel throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He returned to the USA and continued to work for Westinghouse in Oxnard, California and North Carolina. After retiring from Westinghouse he worked at the Nissan Dealership in Elizabeth City, NC. His passion was traveling and riding his Gold Wing Honda with fellow bikers and road trips with his Uncle Luray Ausherman. The family will celebrate his life privately. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, Hertford, NC.

