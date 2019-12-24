Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard Massicot. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bernard Theodore Massicot, 85, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina and formerly of Westminster, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born August 3, 1934 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Bernard Theodore Massicot, Sr. and Lydia Ruth Virginia (White) Massicot. He was the husband of the late Janet Marie (Harris) Massicot Stewart, who died in 2010, and current wife Judith Fiorino Massicot. Mr. Massicot was a graduate of Towson Catholic High School. He worked as a material control manager for the Glenn L. Martin Company, retiring from there in 1971. He also worked for Koch & Associates and the Maryland State Highway Association. He enjoyed model trains, coin collecting and shooting pool. Surviving, in addition to his wife Judith, are his children, Richard Massicot of Reisterstown, Mark Massicot of Crystal River, FL, Gary Massicot of Hanover, PA, Denise McGee of Hampstead, Jack Massicot of Hampstead, Joe Massicot, Sr. of Hanover, PA, step-sons Anthony Fiorino, Philip Fiorino, Mark Fiorino, step-daughter Angela Meinke; brothers, Lawrence Massicot of Winterstown, PA, Robert Massicot of Taneytown, MD; 28 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one grandson and one great-grandson and step-son Christopher Fiorino. The family will receive friends Thursday December 26, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 27 at the funeral home with the Rev. Andrew DeFusco officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 or the Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.

