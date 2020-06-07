Bernard Darl McVicker (90) of Westminster, passed away on June 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family Born June 29, 1930 in Fairmount, WV, he was the son of the late Bernard Monroe and Naomi (Carpenter) McVicker and the devoted husband of June E. McVicker. Before he retired he was a Tool & Die Maker for Raloids Corporation. He was a member of Gideons International, taught Sunday School and was on the Board of Littlestown Christian Academy. He enjoyed the outdoors and going to the mountains He liked sitting on his porch counting Trucks as they passed by. He liked flowers, Cadillacs, traveling, history and sports. His children remember fondly how he taught them all how to Roller Skate. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. He is preceded in death by his parents; two daughters: Sharon Stonesifer, Valerie Ann McVicker; two brothers: Bill and Jim McVicker. Bernard is survived by his wife, June E. McVicker, three daughters: Sheila Overholtzer and husband Chris, Brenda Covey and husband Buddy, Terri Kramer and husband Lenny; two sons: Bernie McVicker and wife Jean, Roland McVicker and wife Charlene; step-son, John Utz and wife Janis; two sisters: Donna Sandrige, Patti Carey and husband Gene; brother, Danny McVicker; 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 10th at 1:00pm at Evergreen Memorial Gardens - 2800 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg, MD. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.