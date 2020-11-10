Bernard "Bernie" Darl McVicker, Jr. (66) of Westminster, MD passed away at home on November 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born June 4, 1954 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Bernard Darl McVicker Sr. and Ruth Anna (nee Gover) McVicker Hack. He attended North Carroll High School, Class of 1972. He worked as a carpenter for the majority of his life meeting many life-long friends along the way. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors, mechanic work, home remodeling projects, and spending time with loved ones. His family remembers his strong will to conquer any obstacle that came across his path, and his readiness to help anyone in need. Bernie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Bernie is survived by his daughter, Amber Mech and wife Lindsay, and granddaughter Teigan Mech of Hampstead, MD; wife, Carol Jean Biedenbach of Westminster, MD; sisters, Sheila Overholtzer and husband Chris of Finksburg, MD, Brenda Tawney-Covey and husband Buddy of Hampstead, MD, Theresa McVicker Kramer and husband Len of Keymar, MD; brother, Roland McVicker and wife Charlene of Norristown, PA. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Valerie McVicker and Sharon Stonesifer; and daughter, Valerie McVicker. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 3:00pm at MorningStar Family Church - 14698 Albert Staub Rd, Thurmont, MD. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com