Bernice Catherine Borisky, 91, 50 year resident of Reisterstown and Westminster, Maryland, before moving to Kansas to be near her grandchildren, died peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Foxwood Springs Living Center in Raymore, Missouri. Born July 8, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late John and Katherine (Zultner) Depner. She was the wife of the late Arthur Borisky, who predeceased her in 2009. Bernice worked in the accounting office for the State of Maryland for her entire career. She was also a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Surviving are sons, David J. Borisky of Stilwell, Kansas and Michael J. Borisky of Brookeville, Maryland; grandchildren, Angelina Borisky and David M. Borisky. She was predeceased by brother, John Depner. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster with funeral celebrant John C. Morrill officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. The family will receive friends on Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.



