Bernice F. Carter (1935 - 2020)
Obituary
Bernice F. Carter, 84, of Reisterstown, MD passed away at her home on March 3, 2020. She was born May 26, 1935 in Linkwood, Maryland to the late Charles Freeman Coates and Nina (nee Christopher) Coates. She was married to the late Arthur J. Carter, Jr. Bernice was a homemaker. She is survived by her daughter Gail Obrecht and her husband Freddie of GA; daughter Karen Kellough and her husband Thomas of Waldorf, MD; daughter Kelly Carter of NC; 2 grandchildren, Lauren Kellough and Ryan Kellough and his wife Alyssa. Predeceased by sisters, Elizabeth Burton and Mary Louise Towers and brothers, Wilson R. Coates (twin brother), James Coates, Charles Coates and William Coates. Family will receive friends at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9pm. Interment private. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 4, 2020
