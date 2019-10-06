Bernice L. "Bonnie" Mallon, 76, of Westminster, died Friday, October 4, 2019, at her residence. Born August 10, 1943 in Westminster, she was the daughter of the late Florence (Martin) Bonneville and Norman A. Bonneville. She was the wife of the late Edward Joseph Mallon. She retired from Baltimore Gas & Electric after 28 years of service as a customer service rep. She was a member of Ladies of the Moose; Chapter No. 897, The Hard Hats BGE Retiree Breakfast Club, AARP Chapter No. 662 of Carroll County, BGE Retiree's Association and Ladies of the Elks No. 2277. She is survived by daughter Nikki Haupt- Lemmerman and husband John of Westminster, grandchildren Emma and Gavin Lemmerman and goddaughter Brenda Spataro of Frostburg, MD. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery in Abbottstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 6, 2019