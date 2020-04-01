Bertha Anna Gantz, 83, of Hampstead, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Dove House in Westminster. Born March 1, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Bertha Sophie Schmielau. Bertha is reunited with her beloved husband Stanley, who passed away August 11, 2019. Bertha and Stan, from Brooklyn, NY, greatly enjoyed their togetherness, raising their family, grandchildren and great-grandson. She was affectionately called "Mammar." Bertha loved traveling with her husband and going on trips with the family. She looked forward to the holidays and made them truly special for all. Surviving with love for their parents are her children, Kristine and James Greener, Stanley and Elizabeth Gantz, Linda Gantz O'Connell and Robert Gantz; grandchildren, Jennifer, Austin, Katherine, Kurt, Dan, Lindsay, Benjamin; and great-grandson, baby Baxter. Due to the present ongoing health concerns, a memorial gathering will be scheduled at a future date and due notice will be given. Arrangements have been entrusted to ELINE FUNERAL HOME of Hampstead.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 1, 2020