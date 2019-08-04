Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:30 PM
Morgan Chapel Church
6750 Woodbine Rd
Woodbine, MD
Bertha Jenkins


1928 - 2019
Bertha Jenkins Obituary
Bertha "Bert" I. Jenkins, 91 of Hampstead, MD passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Golden Crest Assisted Living. Bertha was born February 29, 1928, in Woodbine, MD the daughter of the late Emory and Annie Franklin. Bertha was the spouse of the late Milton L. Jenkins. Bertha was retired from Springfield State Hospital after over 30 years as a psychiatric nurse. Mrs. Jenkins loved her family, county music and dancing. She is survived by her daughter Joyce King and husband Phil of Westminster, MD, sons Larry Jenkins and wife Linda of VA, Gerald "Jerry" Jenkins and wife Nancy of Manchester, MD and Craig Jenkins of Hanover, PA. Also survived by sisters Eleanor Huber, Vera McCusker, Mae Huber, 9 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son Milton L. Jenkins, Jr, a sister Margurite Harrison, brothers, William Franklin and Walter "Bud" Franklin. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Morgan Chapel Church 6750 Woodbine Rd, Woodbine, MD 21797; with a luncheon following the service at the Church Hall. Inurnment will be private. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 4, 2019
