Bertha Vivian Haviland Wilhelm (nee Reigler) of Woodensburg, passed away at the Golden Crest Assisted Living in Hampstead on March 23, 2019. Bert, as she was affectionately known to family and friends, was born on January14, 1926 to the late Frederick and Estey Vivian (nee Bosley) Reigler. She was married to the late Thomas "Buck Haviland and the late Thomas "Bud" Wilhelm.Bert was born in the family home on Hanover Pike near the intersections of Glen Falls Road. She was a life-long resident of Reisterstown. She attended Franklin Elementary School and Franklin High School on Main Street, Reisterstown, where she graduated in 1942. After graduation she immediately went to work for USF&G in Baltimore City, where she was quickly promoted from mail clerk to secretary. She also later worked at the Glyndon Bank on Butler Road and in 1951 went to work for the Bendix Corporation, where she stayed until retiring in 1982.Bert was very involved in her community. She was a long-time member of Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church, singing in the choir for over 50 years and served as Treasurer of the Board of Trustees for many years. She was also very active in the Hanover Road Association and the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW.She is survived by her granddaughter Kimberly Haviland Powell and her husband Greg of Ohio; grandson Keith Allen Barbour and his wife Sarah of PA and Keith's adopted father Russ Barbour of PA; niece Jo Grove of Reisterstown; 5 great grandchildren Matthew Wood, Justin Wood, Caitlin Rose Wood, Natasha L. Wood and Morgen Wood; 7 great great grandsons Zander and Aiden Wood, Adrian, Brayden and Liam Steele, Hunter Mathias and Nathan Wood. Bert is also remembered fondly by close friends, Geneva Otto, Dorothy Griffin, Laura Waltrup and Betty Ann Rigney as well as countless great-nieces and nephews and other friends. Predeceased by her husbands Thomas "Buck" Haviland (1968) and Thomas "Bud" Wilhelm (1983) and her only child Robert Haviland (1981) and her father Frederick Reigler (1945), mother Estey Vivian Reigler (nee Bosley) (1975), sister Daisy Chenoweth (2003) and her brother in law Howard Chenoweth (1999), daughter in law Laurie Barbour (2008)Family will receive friends at Eline Funeral Home 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown (at Franklin Blvd.) on Tuesday 5-7pm and Wednesday 11-1pm at which time funeral services will begin.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hanover Road Association, P.O. Box 121, Upperco, MD 21155 or the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, 214 S. Tollgate Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com Funeral Home Eline Funeral Home

