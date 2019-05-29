Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bessie Jane Palmer. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Send Flowers Obituary

Bessie Jane Palmer died May 25, 2019, at Mercy Ridge in Lutherville. She had survived her husband, George V. Palmer, whom she shared nearly seventy years. Jane worked at Cockeysville Bank till her and George purchased Gray & Son from Oscar Gray. She became a trusted advisor and counselor to the growing business, and a devoted homemaker.Jane was born in a home in Butler and is the last surviving child of Guy and Elizabeth Gill. Her siblings included Kenneth Gill, her identical twin Jessie Ensor, John "Jack" Gill and Elaine Cofield. She graduated from Franklin High school in Reisterstown.Jane and George Palmer began their life together after he returned home serving in the Navy during World War II. They lived their entire lives in Butler and were active community members. Together they raised a daughter, Barbara and later came 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was an active member in the Homemakers Club and Falls Road Methodist Church. Jane enjoyed spending days playing golf and was a member at Piney Branch Golf Course in Hampstead. She and George loved taking golf trips with friends. They enjoyed summer vacations to Ocean City and Florida in the winter. She made trips to Europe with her friends that always included a stop in her beloved Switzerland. Her favorite place was an out of the way peninsula just off the Rappahannock River in Lively, Virginia. A place of quiet where she could enjoy time on the boat, walks, reading the paper or good book and spending time with friends and family. She was an avid Orioles fan. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Barbara & Bob Webbert, grandson and wife David & Kesha Stockbridge, great-granddaughter Marley Stockbridge, grandson and wife Joel & Allison Stockbridge, great-granddaughter Brooke Stockbridge, great-grandson Ryan Stockbridge and granddaughter and husband Katie & Will McInnes and great-granddaughters Elizabeth and Dorothy McInnes.The family will receive friends on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm & 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Eline Funeral Home – 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00am at the Falls Road United Methodist Church - 15335 Falls Rd Sparks, MD. Interment will be in Falls Road United Methodist Church Cemetery.The family has asked in lieu of flowers that donations be made to The Falls Road Cemetery Corporation or Mercy Ridge Retirement Community.Online condolences may be made at

