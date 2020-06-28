Bette J. Boyce, 82, of Silver Run, MD, passed peacefully in her sleep on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Carroll Lutheran Village, Westminster, MD, after a long bout of dementia. She was the long-time companion of Donald Forsythe who died June 23, 2013. Born July 4, 1937 in Kingston, NY, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Mildred (Reeder) Boyce. Bette was a member of St. Mary's United Church of Christ, Silver Run, MD. She was a 1955 graduate of Roosevelt High School, Hyde Park, NY and came to Carroll County in 1973 to manage the Black Lantern Tavern. She worked as a beautician for many years and after that became a nanny, which she found to be very fulfilling. She had a true love for children. She was a member of the League of Women Voters where she assisted with secretarial duties as needed. Bette was a very nurturing person and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren which gave her much joy. Surviving are three sons, Robert Seeley and wife Joyce of Westminster, Ricky Seeley of Clear Spring, MD and Randy Seeley and wife Donna of Silver Run, MD; four grandchildren, Colby, Ed, Dan and Drew; and five great-grandchildren; three siblings, Richard Davis of NY, Ronald Davis of FL, and Raymond Davis of NY. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Boyce. Services and burial will be private.



