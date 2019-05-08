Bettie Lee Ditman, 90, of Westminster, MD, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Brightview Westminster Ridge. Born on January 25, 1929 in Reisterstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Jacob Lee and Virginia Lillian Worrell. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert B. Ditman for 66 years.After graduating from Franklin High in Reisterstown in June of 1945, she traveled to Baltimore City and found her first job with Isaac Hamburger and Sons as a secretary. She worked with them for 9 years. After that, she worked various jobs in a secretarial capacity including working for the Maryland State Police. She did all this while continuing to be a devoted mother and loving housewife.She is survived by her children: Donna D. Diotalevi and her husband Leo, and Brian D. Ditman and his wife Debbie, grandchildren: Dominic, Brett, Zachary, Timothy, and Daniel, great grandchildren: Everleigh, Brooklyn, and Brayden, and her sister: Shirley W. Smith.The family will receive visitors on Friday, May 10, from 6-8 pm at ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 9 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 109 Main Street, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Interment to follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg, MD.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on May 8, 2019