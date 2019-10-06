|
|
Bettie "Joanne" Lott, 71, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. Born August 22, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Michael and I. Elizabeth "Betty" Wallace. She was the devoted wife to Edward Lott, her husband of 34 years. She was predeceaed by her first husband, Wayne R. Davis. Joanne was a retired registered nurse and a part time private investigator. She had been a member of Masterworks Chorale of Carroll County and a member of the Wesley Freedom choir. Surviving in addition to her husband are son Brian Davis and his wife Sarah, daughter Julie Davis, son Michael Lott and wife Donna, grandchildren Stephanie, Nick, Shawn and Jason, and great grandchildren Wyatt and Vivienne. She was predeceased by her son, Jeff Lott. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville, MD. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11 am at Wesley Freedom United Methodist Church, 961 Johnsville Rd., Eldersburg, MD 21784 followed by interment in Druid Ridge Cemetery in Pikesville.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 6, 2019