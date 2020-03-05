Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty A. Long. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Ann Long, 90, of Westminster passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Long View Nursing Home, Manchester. Born November 29, 1929 in Glyndon, she was the daughter of the late William McKee and Ella Mary (Johnson) Hastings. Betty was the wife of James William Long for 69 years. She was the 1st Warehouse employee hired at Random House where she worked as a secretary and interviewer in the Personnel department. She retired on August 31, 1992. Betty loved baking and was especially known for her "world famous" apple pie and angel food cake. She also enjoyed shopping, spending time with her grandchildren and planning parties. Betty was a member of Westminster United Methodist Church. She volunteered at Carroll Hospital and was an active member of the Random House retirement club. Surviving in addition to her husband are children Ronald A. Long (Kathy) of Union Bridge, Barry E. Long (Noreen) of New Windsor and Terry Long (Rick VanGilder) of Fowlerville, MI. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was the last of 10 children. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster, where a funeral service will be held at 4:00pm. Rev. Ken Humbert will be officiating. A private interment will be held on Monday at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Westminster United Methodist Church, 165 E. Main St., Westminster, MD 21157 or the Arc of Carroll County, 180 Kriders Church Rd., Westminster, MD 21158.

