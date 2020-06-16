Betty A. Meyer, 54, of Biglerville passed Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home after a six and a half year battle with cancer. She was born August 7, 1965 in Baltimore, MD and a 1983 graduate of Liberty High School in Eldersburg, MD. She was the daughter of Robert Sr. and Rosie Russell of Port Charlotte, FL. Betty is survived by her husband of 34 years, Wayde A. Meyer. She is also survived by her daughter, Courtney A. Meyer and fiance Justin A. Schulte of Norfolk, VA, and son, Craig A. Meyer of Arlington, VA. In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by her brother Robert Russell Jr. and wife Tracey of Carvel Beach, MD; her sister Brenda McBee and husband Ron Jr. of Forest Hill, MD; numerous nieces and nephews; and two grandpugs. In 1995, she and her husband moved their family from Eldersburg, MD to Biglerville, PA. Betty became a teacher's aide and cafeteria monitor at Biglerville Elementary School until September 2006 at which time she started working as a teller at Member's 1st Federal Credit Union in Gettysburg, PA. Betty was an active leader in the local Girl Scouts, Adams County 4-H Community Club, and Adams County 4-H Beef Club. She enjoyed helping her husband and children with the beef cattle on their farm. Betty took pride in supporting her children in their many endeavors from attending every sports game, Girl Scouts award ceremony, beef cattle show, high school, college, and graduate school graduations, and so much more. She loved guinea pigs, cows, big cats, anything purple, any kind of margarita, Long Island Ice Teas from Gary Owens Irish Pub, reading Stephen King books, singing along to Journey and Aretha Franklin songs, and rooting for the San Francisco 49ers. Betty enjoyed spending time with her friends (and in her eyes, her extended sisters, daughters, brothers, and sons) from Members 1st and 4-H, from going to the movies to dinner and drinks. Betty was passionate about helping people from volunteering at 4-H events to going the extra mile for each member she assisted at Members 1st. She was well-known and loved by the Adams County community. For many, Betty was like a second mom. A public viewing will be held at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Online obituary and condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty's name can be made to the Gettysburg Cancer Center, 20 Expedition Trail, Suite 101, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 16, 2020.