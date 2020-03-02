Betty Jane Albaugh Boone, 86, of Westminster passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Born November 6, 1933 in Detour, Maryland, she was the loving wife of 66 years to John Grayson Boone who passed on February 23, 2020., and the daughter of the late Raymond Joseph Albaugh and Phebe Ellen Grossnickle Albaugh. Betty was a member of St. John's (Leisters) Lutheran Church. She enjoyed mowing her lawn, working in the many flower gardens around her home and working side by side with John in their vegetable garden, camping and traveling around the world. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughters Janet Amoss and husband Dan of Westminster, Donna Bossong and husband Frank of Frederick; Grandchildren Cheri Plunkert Easterday and husband George, Tanya Plunkert Klinedinst and husband Donnie, Jonathan Plunkert and wife Ariel, Megan Blizzard and spouse Dotty Doyle, Tara Bossoug Zayas and husband Chris, Heather Bossong and husband Jonathan Trillas, Amanda Bossong; 12 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by great-grandsons Zachary and Shawn Klinedinst; sisters Mary Ellen Albaugh, Frances Alice Albaugh and Isabelle Nellie Albaugh Smith. Memorial services for both Betty and John Boone will be held at St. John's (Leisters) Lutheran Church, 827 Leisters Church Road, Westminster, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., with her Pastor Rev. Kristin Dubsky and Carroll Hospice Chaplain Nancy Ginsburg officiating. Inurnment will follow in Leisters Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimers Assiciation, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093; Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 or carrollhospice.org; St. John's (Leisters) Lutheran Church, 827 Leisters Church Road, Westminster, MD 21157, or stjohnswestminster.org.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 2, 2020