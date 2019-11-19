Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hartzler Funeral Homes 310 Church Street New Windsor , MD 21776 410635200 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Hartzler Funeral Homes 310 Church Street New Windsor , MD 21776 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hartzler Funeral Homes 310 Church Street New Windsor , MD 21776 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Pipe Creek Church of the Brethren 26 Pipe Creek Rd. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Lou Conrad, age 79, of Union Bridge, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Sunrise of Carroll, Westminster, due to complications from a recent stroke. Born October 14, 1940 in Carroll County, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Mary Belle Pickett Fleming. She was the wife of Samuel T. Conrad, her husband of 58 years. Betty was a 1958 graduate of Sykesville High School, attended business college and was employed as a secretary at the Atomic Energy Commission prior to having children and becoming a stay-at-home mom. She (and Sam) was very active and an integral part of the congregation at Pipe Creek Church of the Brethren for more than 40 years. Betty taught Sunday school and vacation Bible school, presented the children's story in Sunday services, was involved with the ladies of the church in women's Bible studies, preparing for Love Feast, funeral meals, organizing the annual Peach Festivals, helping with the disaster auctions and events at the Brethren Service Center. Betty's greatest joy was being a grandmother and she was very proud of each of her grandchildren and loved them deeply. She also enjoyed gardening, baking, canning, playing cards, entertaining and making meals for shut-ins or individuals recovering from an illness. She and Sam enjoyed spending part of the winter months in Venice, FL. In earlier years she was active as a parent in the 4-H program and serving as a teacher's aide and substitute teacher. In addition to her husband she is survived by children, Melissa Artz of Harrisburg, PA, Rodney E. Conrad and wife Jennifer of Finksburg and Nathan S. Conrad of Pasadena; grandchildren, Eleanor,, Samuel and Jack Conrad; Abigail, Jacob, Olivia and Hannah Artz; sisters, Mary Louise Ruby of Arizona and Cordelia Mullinix of Georgia. She was predeceased by sister, Helen Knight and brothers, Ernest E., Lawrence O., Norman F., Howard A. and Wallace Fleming. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24 at Pipe Creek Church of the Brethren, 26 Pipe Creek Rd., with Revs. Steve Lowe, church pastor and Stan Diehl, pastor of Piney Creek Church of the Brethren, Taneytown, officiating. Interment will be in Pipe Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor, Saturday, November 23 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Brethren Disaster Ministries ( https://churchofthebrethren.givingfuel.com/bdm). The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

Betty Lou Conrad, age 79, of Union Bridge, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Sunrise of Carroll, Westminster, due to complications from a recent stroke. Born October 14, 1940 in Carroll County, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Mary Belle Pickett Fleming. She was the wife of Samuel T. Conrad, her husband of 58 years. Betty was a 1958 graduate of Sykesville High School, attended business college and was employed as a secretary at the Atomic Energy Commission prior to having children and becoming a stay-at-home mom. She (and Sam) was very active and an integral part of the congregation at Pipe Creek Church of the Brethren for more than 40 years. Betty taught Sunday school and vacation Bible school, presented the children's story in Sunday services, was involved with the ladies of the church in women's Bible studies, preparing for Love Feast, funeral meals, organizing the annual Peach Festivals, helping with the disaster auctions and events at the Brethren Service Center. Betty's greatest joy was being a grandmother and she was very proud of each of her grandchildren and loved them deeply. She also enjoyed gardening, baking, canning, playing cards, entertaining and making meals for shut-ins or individuals recovering from an illness. She and Sam enjoyed spending part of the winter months in Venice, FL. In earlier years she was active as a parent in the 4-H program and serving as a teacher's aide and substitute teacher. In addition to her husband she is survived by children, Melissa Artz of Harrisburg, PA, Rodney E. Conrad and wife Jennifer of Finksburg and Nathan S. Conrad of Pasadena; grandchildren, Eleanor,, Samuel and Jack Conrad; Abigail, Jacob, Olivia and Hannah Artz; sisters, Mary Louise Ruby of Arizona and Cordelia Mullinix of Georgia. She was predeceased by sister, Helen Knight and brothers, Ernest E., Lawrence O., Norman F., Howard A. and Wallace Fleming. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24 at Pipe Creek Church of the Brethren, 26 Pipe Creek Rd., with Revs. Steve Lowe, church pastor and Stan Diehl, pastor of Piney Creek Church of the Brethren, Taneytown, officiating. Interment will be in Pipe Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor, Saturday, November 23 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Brethren Disaster Ministries ( https://churchofthebrethren.givingfuel.com/bdm). The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close