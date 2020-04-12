Betty D. Crouch, 91, of Gwynn Oak, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Dove House in Westminster, MD. Born February 4, 1929 in Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Pearle. She was the wife of the late Boyd Edward Crouch. She enjoyed singing and dancing. Surviving are her sons, Robert A. Crouch of Hampstead, MD and Anthony Crouch of Gwynn Oak, MD; daughters, Debbie Crouch of Hanover, PA and Cassy Shearer of Selbyville, DE; sister, Jane Lane of Richmond, VA; six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Due to current ongoing health concerns, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date and due notice will be given. Memorial contributions may be sent to Harmony Baptist Church, 873 N.C. Highway 22 South, Ramseur, NC 27316. Arrangements have been entrusted to ELINE FUNERAL HOME, Hampstead, MD.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 12, 2020