Carroll County Times

Betty D. Crouch (1929 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty D. Crouch.
Service Information
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD
21074
(410)-239-8163
Obituary
Send Flowers

Betty D. Crouch, 91, of Gwynn Oak, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Dove House in Westminster, MD. Born February 4, 1929 in Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Pearle. She was the wife of the late Boyd Edward Crouch. She enjoyed singing and dancing. Surviving are her sons, Robert A. Crouch of Hampstead, MD and Anthony Crouch of Gwynn Oak, MD; daughters, Debbie Crouch of Hanover, PA and Cassy Shearer of Selbyville, DE; sister, Jane Lane of Richmond, VA; six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Due to current ongoing health concerns, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date and due notice will be given. Memorial contributions may be sent to Harmony Baptist Church, 873 N.C. Highway 22 South, Ramseur, NC 27316. Arrangements have been entrusted to ELINE FUNERAL HOME, Hampstead, MD.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.