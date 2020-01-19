Betty Ellen Neudecker Dahlgreen, 90, of Westminster, died on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born in Carroll County on April 7, 1929, she was the last surviving child of the late Cleveland and Alice Leppo Neudecker. She was the wife of the late John "Jack" C. Dahlgreen, who died on April 6, 1987. Retired in 1994 after working as a seamstress for 49 consecutive years and an Amalgamated Union member, she held various office positions in Local 806. After retirement from Joseph Banks manufacturer, she was a caregiver for two of her brothers. She enjoyed antique shows and collecting antiques, country music, and dancing. She was a member of Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 467. She was predeceased by brothers Harry, Albert, Raymond, Paul, Luther, and Samuel Neudecker. Surviving are several nieces and nephews. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Services and interment will be private at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to . Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

