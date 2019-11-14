Betty Byrd Graham, 86, of New Windsor, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Dove House. Born November 24, 1932 in Taneytown, she was the daughter of the late Catherine Myers Byrd. She was the wife of C. "Carl" Graham, her husband of 48 years. Betty was a graduate of Taneytown High School, class of 1949. She was past president of the Westminster Jaycettes and received her College of Regents degree from Women of the Moose. She and her husband Carl moved to Orlando, FL in 1979 and later to Davenport, FL where she was very active in Polo Park activities. After 40 years, they returned to Maryland to be with family. Besides her husband, she is survived by sons Steven Arbaugh and wife Linda of Owings Mills and Robert Arbaugh and wife Kim of New Windsor; grandchildren Sarah Ryan and husband Jamie, Matthew Arbaugh and wife Kelli, Darrin Arbaugh and fiancé Cheryl Williams and Kristin Athey and husband Tyler; great-grandchildren Landon, Brayden, Emerson, Emma Rose, Cameron and Callie Anne; longtime friend of over 80 years LaReina Fream, dear friend Betsy Kluck and cousin Doris Staley. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 17 Bond St., Westminster, MD 21157, with her pastor Rev. Marty Kuchma officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or St. Paul's United Church of Christ.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 14, 2019