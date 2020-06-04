Betty R. Green, 83, of Westminster, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born on September 6, 1936 in Hereford, she was the daughter of the late Chester Earl Palmer and Pearl Estelle Triplett Palmer. She was predeceased by her husband Walter Thomas "Peck" Green who died on June 30, 1997. Before retiring Betty worked for the Carroll County Government in the Tax Office. She also worked at Sentry Drug for many years. She was a member of Lehigh Riding Club and a volunteer at Spring Hill Senior Center Senior Friends, where she was volunteer of the month. She is survived by 5 children, Thomas Green and wife Sharon of Ft. Myers, FL., Donna Reese and husband David of Westminster, Timmy Green and wife Veronica of Taneytown, Rodney Green and wife Lauriee of Newberry, FL., and Eddy Green and wife Yvonne of Rocky Ridge; sister-in-law Becky Palmer of Hereford; 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her son Tony Green, and 4 siblings Russell Palmer, Ruth Kibler, James Palmer, and Horace Palmer. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Memorial Services beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster, MD. 21157. Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeview Memorial Park, 2724 Liberty Road, Eldersburg, MD. 21784. Contributions can be made in her name to the Longview Activity Fund at 3332 Main Street, Manchester, MD. 21102.



