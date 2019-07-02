Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Grosslight. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Carroll county,Md Jan 23 1926 Passed away June 27/2019 Simi Valley, Ca., Daughter of Weldon Bradford Duvall and Mae stoner Duvall, Graduated from Westminster High and Baltimore Bus College, Married the love of her life Donald Paul Grosslight and moved to Ca. Where she is Survived by her three sons, Glen, Greg and Gordon along With 3 Grandchildren Garret, Lauren and Samantha and 2 Great Grandchildren Gavin and Gaige, Betty relished life but most of all cherished her family, At Betty's request there will be no services. Those wishing to, may send a memorial to the Stone Chapel United Methodist Church , Maryland We Love you MOM and we will always have you in our HEARTS

