Betty Howard O'Brien, 91 of Hampstead, MD, passed peacefully Friday, July 26, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover, PA. Born May 22, 1928 in Timonium, Baltimore Co., MD. She was the daughter of the late Melvin E. and M. Elizabeth (Fowble) Howard. She was the last of her immediate family. In her working years, she worked in the banking and insurance industry. She was a member of Bixlers United Methodist Church and the Eastern Star. She loved to entertain and cook, especially desserts. She is survived by her nephews and spouses Melvin and Beverly Gill of Hanover, PA and Howard and Paula Gill of Mississippi. Grandniece and goddaughter Beth L. Gill of Baltimore and grandnephew Bryce E. Gill of North Carolina and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by her twin sister Bessie Marie Howard, sister Patsy Ann Howard and nephew Charles E. (Eddie) Gill Jr. The family will receive friends at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Dr., Manchester, MD on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10am. until the time of a memorial service at 11am. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bixlers United Methodist Church, 3372 Bixlers Church Rd., Westminster, MD 21158 or to the in Betty's name. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on July 28, 2019