Betty Jean Meise, age 63, of Westminster, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Brinton Woods in Winfield, following a-year-and-a-half battle with cancer. Born December 18, 1955 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elta Faye Buntion Clabaugh and George Clabaugh Sr. and wife Gloria of Littlestown, PA. She was the wife of William J. Meise, her husband of 18 years. Mrs. Meise was a 1975 graduate of Francis Scott Key High School. She was formerly employed with Random House, Westminster, retiring after 25 years. She enjoyed watching the Baltimore Orioles and spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving, in addition to her father and step-mother, are daughters, Pam Dercola and husband Tony of Eldersburg, Lisa Rock and husband Mike of Taneytown, Christina Arbaugh and companion Kevin Wightman of Union Bridge; four granddaughters, three grandsons and two step-granddaughters; siblings, Linda Harmon and husband Reginald, Vickie Triplett and husband Robbie, Debora Reed and husband Joseph, George Clabaugh Jr. and wife Megan; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Chad Arbaugh. The family will welcome friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor on Thursday, September 26 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, September 27 at 11 a.m. Pastor Jade Rogers will officiate. Interment will follow in Pipe Creek Cemetery, Union Bridge. Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

