Betty Jane Ballantyne, 86, of Sykesville, formerly of Lamoni, Iowa died Oct. 9th, 2020 at Northwest Hospital in Baltimore County. Born in Lamoni, she was the daughter of the late Dot (DeLong) Cole and Ross Gentry Cole. She was the wife of the late Harry Clay Ballantyne, her husband of 60 years, who predeceased her in 2014. Betty Jane is survived by children Catherine Jo Hart and husband Larry, Gregory Ross Ballantyne and wife Susan, Bradley Clay Ballantyne, Joseph William Ballantyne and wife Shawna, Martha Lee Odell and Carmen Gonzales. She is also survived by her brother, Frederick Ross Cole and wife Dorothea, nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Betty Jane had an early life not common today, that included homesteading in Wyoming during the Great Depression. She attended Lamoni High School in Lamoni, Iowa, and Graceland College in Lamoni. She devoted much of her adult life to raising her children, pre-schooling and summer schooling her own and her grandchildren over the years. She also found time to return to school, and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science, graduating summa cum laude from the University of Baltimore. Betty Jane was also known for her music, and is fondly remembered by many former piano students as well as others to whom her music brought happiness. She was an active member of the Community of Christ, serving the church in a number of capacities throughout her life. She also spent several years serving on the Board of Directors of Camp Opportunity of Maryland, a non-profit organization. Those who wish to make a donation in Betty Jane's name are invited to send contributions to Camp Opportunity of Maryland, Inc., P.O. Box 113, Glen Arm, MD, 21057. A Tribute Page for Betty Jane has been started. Those interested in leaving memories, condolences, or remembering please visit: https://www.goinghomecares.com/obituaries/obituary-listings#1
Then search on the name Betty Jane Ballantyne.