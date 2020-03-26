Betty Jane Boone, age 90, formerly of Union Bridge, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at AristaCare at Woodland Park, Orbisonia, PA, following an extended illness. Born April 23, 1929 in Union Bridge, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Carlton and Myrtle Mae Miller Boone. She is survived by her sister, Peggy Fritz of New Windsor; brothers, Larry Thomas Boone and wife Margaret of Boonsboro and Richard L. Boone and companion Mary Ellen Smith of Union Bridge; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 7 brothers and 6 sisters. In her younger years Betty helped her mother raise her siblings. She was a special lady who continued helping her family whenever she could. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with family. A private graveside service will be held in Haugh's Cemetery, Ladiesburg. Leave a message or memory on her "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 26, 2020