Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean MacPherson Larson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jean MacPherson Larson, 95, of Gettysburg, PA passed peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Brookside of Cross Keys Village, New Oxford, PA. Betty was the loving wife of Andrew M. Larson, Gettysburg, PA. They were married for 23 years. Born December 21, 1924 in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Oliver Glenn MacPherson, Sr. and Elsie Fraley MacPherson. She graduated from Gettysburg Area High School. Betty was a member of Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, where she was active in the choir, Sunday school, Soup Kitchen and Vestry. She was employed by the Gettysburg National Military Park as an administrative secretary to five superintendents. She also volunteered with the Harney, MD Fire Company Ladies' Auxiliary, The Gettysburg Hospital and The Adams County Prison Library. She enjoyed traveling, reading, cooking, entertaining, singing, dancing and spending time with beloved family and friends. In addition to her husband, Andrew M. Larson, she is survived by her children, Stanley A. "Cy" Deitz and his wife Melissa of Gettysburg, Bertha D. "Bert" Wright and her husband Harry of Shepherdstown, WV, and stepchildren, Virginia M. Holst of Denmark and Cleveland L. Null and his wife Betsy of Gettysburg. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Sherri L. Riggeal, her son John W. Deitz, her grandson Gregory A. Riggeal, her former husbands Wilbur W. Deitz and Francis W. Null, and 10 siblings, Byrle, Virginia, Sara, Frances, Oliver II, Donald, William, Raymond, John and Stuart. The family wishes to extend gratitude and appreciation to the loving, compassionate staff of Lavender Court, Brookside Memory Care Unit of Cross Keys Village and SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice. Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, 20 West High St., Gettysburg, PA 17325 with Rev. Dr. Herbert Sprouse officiating. Guests are encouraged to wear red in honor of Betty. Family will receive guests 1-hour prior from 1:00 to 2:00 PM in the fellowship hall. Private interment will be held late for family. Online condolences may be made at

Betty Jean MacPherson Larson, 95, of Gettysburg, PA passed peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Brookside of Cross Keys Village, New Oxford, PA. Betty was the loving wife of Andrew M. Larson, Gettysburg, PA. They were married for 23 years. Born December 21, 1924 in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Oliver Glenn MacPherson, Sr. and Elsie Fraley MacPherson. She graduated from Gettysburg Area High School. Betty was a member of Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, where she was active in the choir, Sunday school, Soup Kitchen and Vestry. She was employed by the Gettysburg National Military Park as an administrative secretary to five superintendents. She also volunteered with the Harney, MD Fire Company Ladies' Auxiliary, The Gettysburg Hospital and The Adams County Prison Library. She enjoyed traveling, reading, cooking, entertaining, singing, dancing and spending time with beloved family and friends. In addition to her husband, Andrew M. Larson, she is survived by her children, Stanley A. "Cy" Deitz and his wife Melissa of Gettysburg, Bertha D. "Bert" Wright and her husband Harry of Shepherdstown, WV, and stepchildren, Virginia M. Holst of Denmark and Cleveland L. Null and his wife Betsy of Gettysburg. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Sherri L. Riggeal, her son John W. Deitz, her grandson Gregory A. Riggeal, her former husbands Wilbur W. Deitz and Francis W. Null, and 10 siblings, Byrle, Virginia, Sara, Frances, Oliver II, Donald, William, Raymond, John and Stuart. The family wishes to extend gratitude and appreciation to the loving, compassionate staff of Lavender Court, Brookside Memory Care Unit of Cross Keys Village and SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice. Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, 20 West High St., Gettysburg, PA 17325 with Rev. Dr. Herbert Sprouse officiating. Guests are encouraged to wear red in honor of Betty. Family will receive guests 1-hour prior from 1:00 to 2:00 PM in the fellowship hall. Private interment will be held late for family. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Main Street Gettysburg or to the Women's Health Fund at Gettysburg Hospital Foundation. Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close