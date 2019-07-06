|
Betty Jean Meadows, age 83, of Sykesville passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Carroll Hospice's Dove House, Westminster. Born July 20, 1935, in West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late John Edward Redden and Mabel Susan Lambey Redden. She was the wife of the late Grover Eugene Meadows. Betty had been a homemaker for many years. She enjoyed researching genealogy, flower gardening and spending time with her family. She is survived by son, Michael Wayne Meadows of Littlestown, PA; daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and Troy Decker of Sykesville; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry Allen and Debbie Redden of Sykesville; grandson and his spouse, Michael W., Jr. and Beth Meadows of Nanjamoy, MD; great-grandchildren, Karlie, Cody and Andrew and nieces: Dawn Reaver and Kristi Schaible. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 8, 2019, from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 10am. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Park.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 6, 2019