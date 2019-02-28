Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean Pulio. View Sign

Betty Jean (Saddler) Pulio, age 90, formerly of Baltimore, passed away unexpectedly at her residence in Sykesville on Monday, February 25, 2019. Born May 19, 1928 in Portsmouth, OH, she was the daughter of the late Selby and Lena Payne Saddler. She was the wife of Lawrence Pete Pulio who died in 1973.Betty loved sewing, crafting, reading and was an avid bowler throughout many years of her wondrous life.She is survived by step-daughter, Josephine Owen (Charles) of Conway, SC, son, Stephen Pulio (Marianne) of Green Cove Springs, FL, daughters, Marcia Weimer of Hanover, PA and Mary Ann Brauer (Brian) of New Windsor; eight grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, one honorary grandson, six great grandchildren, two honorary great grandchildren, ten great step-grandchildren and three great-great step-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Lawrence Richard "Rick" Pulio.A Celebration of Life memorial date and time will be determined in the near future for May 2019.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 1393 Progress Way, Suite 908, Eldersburg, MD 21784.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

Betty Jean (Saddler) Pulio, age 90, formerly of Baltimore, passed away unexpectedly at her residence in Sykesville on Monday, February 25, 2019. Born May 19, 1928 in Portsmouth, OH, she was the daughter of the late Selby and Lena Payne Saddler. She was the wife of Lawrence Pete Pulio who died in 1973.Betty loved sewing, crafting, reading and was an avid bowler throughout many years of her wondrous life.She is survived by step-daughter, Josephine Owen (Charles) of Conway, SC, son, Stephen Pulio (Marianne) of Green Cove Springs, FL, daughters, Marcia Weimer of Hanover, PA and Mary Ann Brauer (Brian) of New Windsor; eight grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, one honorary grandson, six great grandchildren, two honorary great grandchildren, ten great step-grandchildren and three great-great step-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Lawrence Richard "Rick" Pulio.A Celebration of Life memorial date and time will be determined in the near future for May 2019.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 1393 Progress Way, Suite 908, Eldersburg, MD 21784.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 28, 2019

