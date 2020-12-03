Betty Jo Popp, age 77, of Westminster, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at home. Born April 10, 1943, in Bristol, TN she was the daughter of the late Noel K. Jessee and Elizabeth Sadler Jessee. She was the wife of the late George Paul Popp who died in 2016. Betty Jo had been employed at Rosewood State Hospital in the 1960's and at Tick Tock Ceramics. Her main priority in life was caring for her family. She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law: Regina and Craig Belsinger of Cape Coral, FL and Jennifer and Adam Woerner of Westminster; sisters: Jerry Shipley of Hughesville, MD, Sue Hagerty of Monroe, NC and Debbie Lewis of Abingdon, VA grandchildren: Michael Wehn, Jessica Wehn, Hailey Woerner and Kaitlin Woerner and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by son Kenneth Popp and brother Billy Jessee. Due to current pandemic restrictions funeral services and interment will be private. The funeral service will be live streamed at www.haightfuneralhome.com
and may be viewed there by clicking on her obituary page starting at 11am Friday, December 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.