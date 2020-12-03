1/1
Betty Jo Popp
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jo Popp, age 77, of Westminster, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at home. Born April 10, 1943, in Bristol, TN she was the daughter of the late Noel K. Jessee and Elizabeth Sadler Jessee. She was the wife of the late George Paul Popp who died in 2016. Betty Jo had been employed at Rosewood State Hospital in the 1960's and at Tick Tock Ceramics. Her main priority in life was caring for her family. She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law: Regina and Craig Belsinger of Cape Coral, FL and Jennifer and Adam Woerner of Westminster; sisters: Jerry Shipley of Hughesville, MD, Sue Hagerty of Monroe, NC and Debbie Lewis of Abingdon, VA grandchildren: Michael Wehn, Jessica Wehn, Hailey Woerner and Kaitlin Woerner and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by son Kenneth Popp and brother Billy Jessee. Due to current pandemic restrictions funeral services and interment will be private. The funeral service will be live streamed at www.haightfuneralhome.com and may be viewed there by clicking on her obituary page starting at 11am Friday, December 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
www.haightfuneralhome.com
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Haight Funeral Home
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved