Betty L. Wildasin, 87, of New Oxford, PA, formerly of Manchester, MD, passed peacefully Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at the Brethren Home in New Oxford, PA. Born on May 14, 1931, in Hampstead, MD, she was the daughter of the late Wilson E. and Mary Royston LaMotte. She was the wife of the late Emory "Poss" Burnell Wildasin, who passed in 2015.Years ago, Betty worked at the former Dutterer's Grocery Store, Black & Decker and was a teller at the former Hampstead Bank. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Manchester where she had served on the church council.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Sharon and Rev. David Helfrich of Woodstock, GA, granddaughter: Christen Morrison and husband Andrew of Acworth, GA, great-granddaughters: Sophie and Savannah Morrison, siblings: Earl LaMotte and Elaine Kaltrider both of Manchester, MD, and sister-in-law: Julie Foster of Hampstead, MD. She was predeceased by siblings: Charles "Bud" LaMotte, Edgar LaMotte, and Ruth L. Martin. The family will greet friends at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3184 Church St., Manchester, MD on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, from 10 am until the time of a memorial service at 11:00 am. The Rev. Charles Marshall will officiate. Interment will be private.If desired, donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350.Funeral arrangements are being handled by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty L. Wildasin.
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive P.O. Box 389
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
Published in Carroll County Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019