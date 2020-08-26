1/1
Betty Lee Meekins
Betty Lee Meekins (nee Diacont), age 89, formerly of Windsor Mill, MD, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was born July 28, 1931 in Baltimore, MD., the daughter of the late William Diacont and the late Lillian Haupt Diacont. She was the wife of the late Robert Leroy "Lee" Meekins. A homemaker and stay-at-home Mother in her early years, Betty later worked for the G C Murphy Company. She cherished family and friends and enjoyed celebrating many holidays, birthdays and vacations with them. Surviving are sons Duane Scott Meekins and wife Donna Gail Meekins, Robert Leslie Meekins and partner Jerry Kirchner. Also survived by grandchildren, Patrick Ryan Meekins, Caitlin Elizabeth Thompson and husband Justin, and Brian Keith Meekins. She is also survived by her youngest brother, Richard Diacont and his wife Marianne. Relatives and friends are welcome to gather for a viewing at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA .,1212 West Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School) on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 10:30 AM-11:30 AM. MASKS MUST BE WORN AND SOCIAL DISTANCING OBSERVED. Funeral Service and Interment will be held at Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 12:30 PM. MASKS MUST BE WORN AND SOCIAL DISTANCING OBSERVED. Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com.

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
AUG
27
Viewing
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
AUG
27
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Lake View Memorial Park
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
