On Thursday, April 30, 2020, Betty Lee (Brabham) Miller Passed at the Dove House Hospice in Westminster, MD at age, 91. She was born at home in Parkville, MD. She was predeceased by her father William Vernon Brabham, Sr. and mother Blanche (Wade) Brabham and many brothers and sisters, and husband Clark Miller. She was the beloved mother of three children, Mark Miller (wife Siobhan), Cindy (Miller) Micucci (husband John) and Stuart Miller. She has many nieces and nephews, four step-grandchildren, ten step-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She loved God and everyone. She was a blessing to all who knew her. She Loved being a mom and homemaker and who knew her favorite sport of figure skating, and farm life. She worked at many jobs for years culminating in her retirement from Springfield Hospital Center with a life of service. Interment will be at Parkwood Cemetary in Parkville, MD. Services are private Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.

