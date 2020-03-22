|
|
Betty Lee (nee Stoner) Warner, 88, of Westminster, MD, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Lorien Nursing and Healthcare in Taneytown, MD. Born May 28, 1931 in Westminster, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Hilda Grace (nee Barber ) Stoner. She was the devoted wife of Richard Burnell Warner, to whom she was married for 67 years. Betty was a graduate of Westminster High School, class of '48 and Wilson College in Chambersburg, PA, class of '52, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in History. She was a loving and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She loved spending time with, and taking care of, her family. She also enjoyed traveling, cooking, baking, vegetable gardening and entertaining. She loved dogs and was a "Dachshund Mom." Her love of family, and her kindness, selflessness, generosity and sense of humor were admired by all who knew her. Surviving, in addition to her husband Burnell, are 4 children, Susan Warner of Odenton, Richard B. Warner, Jr. and his wife Donna of Westminster, Diane Hobson and husband Andrew of Centreville, and Jeanne Orndorff and husband Victor of New Freedom, PA; grandchildren, Angela Warner and boyfriend, Alex Spychalski of Glen Burnie, Kaitlyn Warner of Westminster, Leigh and Kathryn Hobson of Annapolis, Anne Hobson of Centreville, Paul Orndorff of Tampa, FL, and AnneMarie Orndorff of New Freedom, PA; great-grandson, Jackson; brothers, Charles Stoner and wife Andrea of Westminster and James Stoner and wife Yvonne of West Chester, PA; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Harold and John Stoner. Due to the current health crisis, a private graveside service for family members will be held at Meadow Branch Cemetery with a celebration of Betty's life to be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or to The , 108 Byte Dr, Suite 103, Frederick, MD, 21702.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 22, 2020