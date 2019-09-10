Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lou Lamon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Lou Lamon, 92, of Westminster, MD passed away on September 9, 2019. She was a graduate of Western High School class of 1945 and received an A.A. degree from Villa Julie College. Betty Lou was a world traveler and an accomplished bridge player. She taught Sunday school at Trinity United Church of Christ for 44 years. She also served as a former president of the Consistory and treasurer of the Endowment Fund at Trinity UCC. Betty Lou is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Lamon and son, David Lamon. Surviving are her two daughters, Michelle Lamon of Reisterstown, MD, Sharon Armacost of Port Charlotte, FL; three grandchildren: Dorian Faidley of Berkeley Springs, WV, Shannon Finecey of Westminster, MD, Michael Coleman of Cockeysville, MD; eight great-grandchildren and twelve great-great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm followed by a Service at 1:00 pm at the Krug Chapel at Carroll Lutheran Village - 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions should be made to: Carroll Hospice Inc. - 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be made at

