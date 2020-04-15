|
Betty Madeline Zentz, 77, of Westminster, Maryland, died on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born December 31, 1942 in Westminster, Maryland she was the daughter of the late Charles Amos Zentz and Nellie H. (Yingling) Zentz. Betty worked for several years in a local shoe factory. She attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hampstead. She loved working on puzzles, playing BINGO, and collecting ear rings. Surviving Betty are her companion of 48 years, William C. Dinterman, Sr.; sisters, Dorothy Green and husband Thomas of Union Bridge, and Patsy Yingling of Westminster; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Mary and Nancy Watson and Shirley Pollard; and brothers, Jimmy and Jerry Zentz. Private burial will be held in Union Chapel Cemetery in Libertytown. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 15, 2020