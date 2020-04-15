Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Zentz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Madeline Zentz


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Madeline Zentz Obituary
Betty Madeline Zentz, 77, of Westminster, Maryland, died on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born December 31, 1942 in Westminster, Maryland she was the daughter of the late Charles Amos Zentz and Nellie H. (Yingling) Zentz. Betty worked for several years in a local shoe factory. She attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hampstead. She loved working on puzzles, playing BINGO, and collecting ear rings. Surviving Betty are her companion of 48 years, William C. Dinterman, Sr.; sisters, Dorothy Green and husband Thomas of Union Bridge, and Patsy Yingling of Westminster; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Mary and Nancy Watson and Shirley Pollard; and brothers, Jimmy and Jerry Zentz. Private burial will be held in Union Chapel Cemetery in Libertytown. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
Download Now