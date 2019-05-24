Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Shade. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Louise Shade, 76, of Westminster, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Longview Health Care Center. Born April 29, 1943 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy (Brennaman) Shade and Leroy Shade. Before retiring she worked as a nurse aide, caregiver and homemaker. She was a member of Westminster Seventh Day Adventist Church where she was very active.She is survived by a son Ronald "Craig" Dutterer of Fairfield, PA; daughters Michele Sipes and Theresa Rae Chavious, both of Westminster; sister Phyllis Miller of Texas; brother David Shade of Glen Rock, PA and sister-in-law Valerie Shade of Lineboro, PA. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Donald Shade. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Westminster Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 320 Crest Lane, Westminster, MD 21157.Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Seventh-day Adventist Church, 320 Crest Lane, Westminster, MD 21157.Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services.

Betty Louise Shade, 76, of Westminster, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Longview Health Care Center. Born April 29, 1943 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy (Brennaman) Shade and Leroy Shade. Before retiring she worked as a nurse aide, caregiver and homemaker. She was a member of Westminster Seventh Day Adventist Church where she was very active.She is survived by a son Ronald "Craig" Dutterer of Fairfield, PA; daughters Michele Sipes and Theresa Rae Chavious, both of Westminster; sister Phyllis Miller of Texas; brother David Shade of Glen Rock, PA and sister-in-law Valerie Shade of Lineboro, PA. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Donald Shade. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Westminster Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 320 Crest Lane, Westminster, MD 21157.Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Seventh-day Adventist Church, 320 Crest Lane, Westminster, MD 21157.Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services. Published in Carroll County Times from May 24 to May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close