Betty Louise Shade, 76, of Westminster, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Longview Health Care Center. Born April 29, 1943 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy (Brennaman) Shade and Leroy Shade. Before retiring she worked as a nurse aide, caregiver and homemaker. She was a member of Westminster Seventh Day Adventist Church where she was very active.She is survived by a son Ronald "Craig" Dutterer of Fairfield, PA; daughters Michele Sipes and Theresa Rae Chavious, both of Westminster; sister Phyllis Miller of Texas; brother David Shade of Glen Rock, PA and sister-in-law Valerie Shade of Lineboro, PA. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Donald Shade. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Westminster Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 320 Crest Lane, Westminster, MD 21157.Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Seventh-day Adventist Church, 320 Crest Lane, Westminster, MD 21157.Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services.
Published in Carroll County Times from May 24 to May 26, 2019