Betty Jane Shaum, 87, of Westminster, MD, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born November 28, 1932 in Westminster, she was the daughter of the late Guy Conaway and the late Agnes (Rickell) Penn. She was the wife of the late Joseph Shaum, to whom she was married for 63 years. Joe passed in 2016. Betty was raised by her grandparents, Charles and Mary Rickell. She was a graduate of Westminster High School. Before her marriage to Joe, she worked in the office at Bendix Corporation in Towson and then at Ritchie Finance. She was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Westminster and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Taneytown, where she was past vice-president of the Sodality. She was also a member of Hesson Snider American Legion Post #120 Auxiliary. Betty loved dancing with her late husband Joe at the American Legion on Friday evenings, and she enjoyed regularly playing Bingo at Brightview, where she resided in recent years. In a spirit of true volunteerism, Betty regularly worked at the polls during each election. When the idea for Carroll Hospital was first conceived, she served as co-chair of the Building Fund Committee. She served on the Board of Directors of the Carroll-Frederick Heart Association
; organized with friends the first Democrat Club in Taneytown and served as the club's president the first two years of its existence; worked with the campaigns of many candidates, including that of former Governor, Harry Hughes; served as a greeter at the front desk of Carroll Hospital for 26 years; and chaired, along with her husband Joe, the Silvery Moon Ball, and Fashion Shows for Carroll Hospital Center for many years. Surviving are son, Michael Shaum and wife Lorie of Iola, TX; daughter, Becky Rugemer and husband Max of Oakton, VA; granddaughter, Melissa Ann Shaum; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private mass for family members will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Taneytown with Father John F. Lesnick as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA, 23058 or to the Disabled American Veterans
, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM
