Betty Krueger Smelser, age 96, near Unionville, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Kline Hospice House, near New Market. Born April 28, 1924 in The Bronx, New York, she was the daughter of the late Bernhard H. and Betty Graf Kreuger. She was the wife of Charles H. "Bus" Smelser who died in 2009. Betty attended schools in New York prior to moving to Maryland. She was a member of the former Tasker's Chance Garden Club and she was an avid gardener. She also enjoyed cooking and taking care of animals. Surviving are daughter, Barbara S. Gammeter and husband Eric, near Unionville; son, Bernard C. Smelser and wife Pat, near Libertytown; granddaughter, Lisa Giacco and husband Andy of New Windsor; great grandsons, Andrew and Anthony Giacco; sister-in-law, Mary Lee Matthews of Frederick and 3 nephews, Paul, C.H. and Scott Matthews. She was predeceased by 2 half-brothers, Richard and Victor Ash. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. There will be no public visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 or to Libertytown Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 33, Libertytown, MD 21762. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com
.