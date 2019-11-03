Betty Lee (Hendrickson) Stiegler, 74, formerly of Mt. Airy, passed away of cancer, October 28, 2019. She was born January 28, 1945, to the late Floyd and Dorothy (Sears) Hendrickson in Baltimore, MD. She graduated from Milford Mill H.S. and spent most of her career as a teacher's assistant with the Carroll County BOE. She is survived by her beloved husband and best friend of 53 years, Kenneth Stiegler; devoted daughters, Kimberly (Bill) Shingledecker of Medina, OH, and Christine (Chris) Tressler of Myersville, MD; grandchildren, Cady, Nicholas, Lynnsey, and Ryan; loving sister, Linda (Ron) Jones of Ellicott City, MD, and many nieces, nephew, and cousins. Betty was adored by many who appreciated her kind heart and peaceful disposition, but she most wanted to be remembered for the love she felt for her family. A Celebration of Betty's Life will be held on Nov. 24, 2019, 2:00-4:30 pm, at the MAVFC Reception Hall, 1008 Twin Arch Rd., Mt. Airy, MD 21771. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local Hospice or .
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 3, 2019