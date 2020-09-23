Betty M. Tawney, 80, of Westminster, died Monday, September 21, 2020, at home. Born November 11, 1939 in Carroll County, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. McGraw and Helen Eyler McGraw. Her husband of 59 years, Carl L. Tawney, Sr. died May 11, 2019. Before retiring she was an electrical and mechanical tester for Rowan Controller, ITE, Gould and Telemechanique for 32 years. She was a caregiver for her mother-in-law Ruth M. Tawney for 6 years before her passing. She enjoyed working in the yard, sunbathing, hunting, fishing and was a Ravens fan. She is survived by her daughter Yolanda K. Tawney and wife Barbara L. Tawney of Abington; son Carl L. "Sonny" Tawney, Jr. and wife Kristin of Westminster; two granddaughters, two great-grandsons, sisters Marie Whitcomb of Hanover, PA and Arlene Shaffer of Westminster and sister-in-law Beverly McGraw of Westminster. She was predeceased by a son Darin L. Tawney and a daughter-in-law Michelle Tawney, sisters Viola McDonald, Edna Utz Clabaugh, brothers William and James McGraw and brothers-in-law Michael Whitcomb and Jack Shaffer. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Private inurnment will be held at St. John (Leister's) Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
.