Betty Virginia Wright
1928 - 2020
Betty Virginia (Hanigan) Wright, 92 of Sykesville, MD Died Friday, November 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alan Preston Wright. She was born September 21, 1928 in West Friendship, MD the daughter of the late Michael J. Hanigan and Mary Selby Hanigan. She was the owner and operator of Tick Tock Ceramics and previous to that she had worked at Springfield State Hospital as an Aide in the Woman's Ward, and previous to that she worked at Ellchester Box and Paper Company. Surviving are son and daughter-in-law Roger and Sandra Bicksler of Westminster, granddaughter and husband April Bicksler Beall and Bill Beall of Westminster, great-grandchildren Shaylee and Logan Beall, also survived by nieces and nephews Paul Spencer Hanigan (Debbie), Christine E. Jones (Richard), Paula K Ackers(Brent), Michael Hanigan and spouse, Preceded in death by brothers Michael R., Lee and Paul Hanigan, niece the late Linda Saunders(David) and nephew the late James Patrick Hanigan. Betty was the last of her family. Social Distancing must be observed, and masks worn at viewing and funeral services as well as interment. Viewing will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 12 PM until Funeral Service at 1:00 PM BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Sykesville, MD 21784 LIVE STREAM AVAILABLE for funeral at www.burrier-queen.com. Interment Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD. Those desiring may make donations to the American Heart Association, PO BOX 5216 Glen Allen, VA 23058.

Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
