Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
Beulah Anna Mae Luby

Beulah Anna Mae Luby
Beulah Anna Mae Luby (nee Burgess), 89 of Germantown, MD passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Holy Cross Hospital in Germantown. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Edward Luby. She was born December 15, 1930, in Olney MD the daughter of the late John Russell Burgess. Beulah enjoyed puzzles, playing cards & Domino's. She enjoyed her outings with her family going to different restaurants and theater. Beulah enjoyed spending time with everyone especially her family and friends and will be missed by all. She was the loving mother of Theresa Dawson & husband Bruce, Charles E. Luby Jr., Stanford A. Luby and significant other Cynthia, Wayne W. Luby & wife Kathy, and John Russell Luby & wife Michelle. Also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Loving sister of Shirley Lynn and a host of other family. She was preceded in death by her son Jeffrey A. Luby, daughter Sylvia E. Smith and 6 siblings. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2-4 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, P.A. 1212 W. old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA. Interment will be private. Please make Memorial Contributions to: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., to defray funeral cost. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 13, 2020
