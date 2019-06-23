Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beulah Miller. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Beulah Alice Miller, 90, of Finksburg, died on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at home. Born on December 15, 1928, in Patapsco she was the daughter of the late Clarence Albert "Corky" Leppo and Alice Ann Arbaugh Leppo. Her husband David Charles Miller died June 10, 1995. Before retiring she worked at a Sewing Factory and Random House. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, after his death she would travel many times with her friends to Hawaii. Before her health issues she would enjoy her many trips to Colorado to visit her grandchildren. She loved spending time with family, grandchildren and her 6 great grand-boys. She enjoyed reading and watching TV and was a member of Carrollton Church of God. She is survived by two children, Randy Miller and wife Shelley of Westminster, Bonnie Miller Larrick and companion Charlie "Jake" Hook of Finksburg; 4 grandchildren, Jobi Duke and husband Ben of Fort Collins, CO, Alex Daigle and husband Brayden of Hanover, PA, Zach Larrick and Wife Nikki of Fort Collins, CO and Maggie Miller and significant other Ethan James of Westminster; 6 great-grandchildren, Kai, Cole and Knox Duke, Greydon and Charlie Larrick and Braxton Daigle. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews including two very close and dear to her heart; Charlene Winebrunner and Doris Leppo. She was predeceased by 5 siblings, Clarence Leppo, Jr., Irene Leppo Bush, Wilson Leppo, Louise Knouse, and Olive Dull. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral and Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St, Westminster. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Joe Duke officiating. Interment will be at Carrollton Church of God Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be offered in her name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, Md. 21157, Carrollton Church of God, 1901 Carrollton Rd., Finksburg, MD 21048 or LifePoint Church, 1701 Emory Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.

Beulah Alice Miller, 90, of Finksburg, died on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at home. Born on December 15, 1928, in Patapsco she was the daughter of the late Clarence Albert "Corky" Leppo and Alice Ann Arbaugh Leppo. Her husband David Charles Miller died June 10, 1995. Before retiring she worked at a Sewing Factory and Random House. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, after his death she would travel many times with her friends to Hawaii. Before her health issues she would enjoy her many trips to Colorado to visit her grandchildren. She loved spending time with family, grandchildren and her 6 great grand-boys. She enjoyed reading and watching TV and was a member of Carrollton Church of God. She is survived by two children, Randy Miller and wife Shelley of Westminster, Bonnie Miller Larrick and companion Charlie "Jake" Hook of Finksburg; 4 grandchildren, Jobi Duke and husband Ben of Fort Collins, CO, Alex Daigle and husband Brayden of Hanover, PA, Zach Larrick and Wife Nikki of Fort Collins, CO and Maggie Miller and significant other Ethan James of Westminster; 6 great-grandchildren, Kai, Cole and Knox Duke, Greydon and Charlie Larrick and Braxton Daigle. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews including two very close and dear to her heart; Charlene Winebrunner and Doris Leppo. She was predeceased by 5 siblings, Clarence Leppo, Jr., Irene Leppo Bush, Wilson Leppo, Louise Knouse, and Olive Dull. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral and Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St, Westminster. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Joe Duke officiating. Interment will be at Carrollton Church of God Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be offered in her name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, Md. 21157, Carrollton Church of God, 1901 Carrollton Rd., Finksburg, MD 21048 or LifePoint Church, 1701 Emory Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Published in Carroll County Times on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close