Beverly Eva Ruth Trump
1944 - 2020
Beverly Eva Ruth Trump, 75, of Manchester, MD, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at her son's home. Born on October 14, 1944, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Mitchell and Eva Ruth Neussle Parks. She was the beloved wife of the late Roland Scott Trump, Sr., who passed away in 2016. Years ago, Beverly worked as a caregiver for long term care facilities. She was a member of the Manchester VFD Auxiliary. Beverly enjoyed bowling, going to the beach, and '57 Chevys. She is survived by sons: Steven Trump and wife Jocelyn of Hampstead, MD, and Roland Scott Trump, Jr. and wife Susan of Hampstead, MD, grandchildren: Deja, Nala, Monae, Steven, Seth, Sunny, Eric, Lila, Eva, and Cole, four great-grandchildren, and siblings: Charles Parks of Fayetteville, PA, and Ellen Winkler of Glen Burnie, MD. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 3, from 11:30 am -1:30 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102, where a funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Face masks and social distancing are required. Interment to follow in Mays Chapel Cemetery, Timonium, MD. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
SEP
3
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
