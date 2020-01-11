|
Beverly Gore, age 92 of Westminster, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Hanover Hospital in Hanover, PA. Born August 28, 1927 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Harry Carson Moore and the late Della R. Crossen Moore. She was the wife of the late Dennis Gore Sr., who died in 2014. Beverly had been a homemaker for many years and loved traveling, especially out West and fishing. She was very adventurous and always "took the back roads" when traveling which allowed she and her family to see many areas of the country. She enjoyed her dream of living on her farm where she loved her horses and other animals. Beverly loved participating in family events and traditions She enjoyed flying in the WWII Era bomber planes, the B17 and B24, which she was able to do through the Collings Foundation. She spent the last 4-5 years as a resident at North Pines Assisted Living and was affectionately known by her nickname "Trouble". Surviving are son Dennis Gore Jr., daughters Carla Anderson, Beverly Jackson, Della Wernecke and her husband Michael, and Dawn Rigler, grandchildren Kari DeMont and her husband Russell, Billy Anderson and his wife Kelly, Wendy Anderson and her companion Brandon Earp, and great grandchildren Brooke DeMont, Morgan Anderson, and Brianna DeMont. She was predeceased by her brothers Raymond, Ronald, and Harry Moore, and by her granddaughter Kimberly Anderson. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1850 York Rd., Suite D., Timonium, MD 21093, or to the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158. Online condolences may be offered at www.haightfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 11, 2020